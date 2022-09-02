First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Stake Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,136 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 22,810 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

Shares of NYSE:FCT opened at $10.24 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

