D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE AFL opened at $59.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.71.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

