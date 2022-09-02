PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 192,520 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 349,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 192,520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth $298,000.

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $27.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

