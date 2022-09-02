Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $22,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,986,000 after purchasing an additional 37,228 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CM. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $45.09 and a 12 month high of $66.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.649 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 47.81%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

