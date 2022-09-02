Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Yum! Brands worth $22,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $114.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.37 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.62.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

