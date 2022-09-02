Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 46,383 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,383 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,359,000. SBB Research Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,122.6% in the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 202,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after buying an additional 186,300 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 148,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,979,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $181.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.33 and a 200-day moving average of $188.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

