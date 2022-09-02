AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,923,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $705.00.

NYSE:BIO opened at $486.25 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $462.61 and a 52 week high of $832.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

