AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 3.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 2.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.8% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX opened at $226.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $220.62 and a 52 week high of $405.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.09.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

