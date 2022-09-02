Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,414 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cerner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 4,798.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 113,436 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 8.2% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Cerner by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 666,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,057,000 after buying an additional 112,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Cerner by 20.2% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Stock Performance

Shares of CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $95.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cerner Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

