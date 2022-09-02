PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,393,333.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,393,333.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $106.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 9.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGCO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.36.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

