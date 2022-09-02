STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 3.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 7.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 838.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE STE opened at $200.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $192.40 and a 52 week high of $255.93.

STERIS Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

