Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 138,080 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $23,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after buying an additional 34,705 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $214,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 363.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 134,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,519 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,492.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,492.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.04.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

