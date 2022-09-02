PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 39,093 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,093 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.36% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1,271.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $47.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

