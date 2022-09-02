Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Mohawk Industries worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $108.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $199.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.21.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also

