Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of State Street worth $25,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $1,210,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.81.

State Street Price Performance

State Street Increases Dividend

NYSE:STT opened at $68.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.