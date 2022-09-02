PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,052 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Republic Services by 16.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $143.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $148.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.