Citigroup Inc. Sells 452,410 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,410 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $21,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,540,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $21.79 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

