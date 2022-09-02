Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,757 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $26,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $56.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $87.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.65.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

