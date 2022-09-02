Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,612,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,667,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,745 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in D.R. Horton by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,462,000 after purchasing an additional 477,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

NYSE:DHI opened at $71.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average is $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

