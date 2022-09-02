PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 7,122 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,122 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 127,074 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:MMP opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.87%.

MMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

