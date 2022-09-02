The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,641 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of J. M. Smucker worth $24,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after acquiring an additional 561,132 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,506,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,383,000 after buying an additional 107,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,268,000 after purchasing an additional 123,104 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,490,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,402,000 after purchasing an additional 109,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,751 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $141.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.58. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,476 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,205. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

