iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Stock Holdings Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.46% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $9,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGZ opened at $108.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average of $111.13. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.14 and a 12-month high of $119.32.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.