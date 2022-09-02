PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $9.28 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,954,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,765,000 after acquiring an additional 480,996 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 55,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

LYB stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

