The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $61.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 884.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.24.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Stories

