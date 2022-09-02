D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,846 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,545,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,453,000 after buying an additional 313,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,001,000 after buying an additional 689,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,432,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,028,000 after buying an additional 3,111,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

SYF stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

