Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,622 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIMO. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 788,897 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,713,000 after purchasing an additional 58,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 740,077 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $70,329,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 608,035 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $40,629,000 after purchasing an additional 86,241 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 597,607 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 160,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 582,748 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.53. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.80%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIMO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.17.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

