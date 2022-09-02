D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,018 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIO. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,199,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $5,674,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,185,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,101,000 after acquiring an additional 105,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58. The company has a market cap of $469.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

