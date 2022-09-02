ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 162.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,113 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 52,710 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $523,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of CHX opened at $21.26 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.09. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHX. Bank of America raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

ChampionX Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Articles

