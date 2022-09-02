The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Lessened by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,109 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Clorox were worth $29,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,768,000 after buying an additional 327,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,639,000 after buying an additional 54,921 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,335,000 after buying an additional 76,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,766,000 after purchasing an additional 178,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,428,000 after purchasing an additional 128,699 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $145.90 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.90 and a 200-day moving average of $142.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $129.83.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

