Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $2.84 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $598,606.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,363. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.88.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $227.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $243.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.76.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

