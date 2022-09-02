110,703 Shares in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 110,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 82.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000.

In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $73,505.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,291.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,999 shares of company stock valued at $4,635,505. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 2.33.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

