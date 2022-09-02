Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $2.54 Million Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,081 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period.

Innoviva Stock Down 1.1 %

Innoviva stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $906.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Innoviva Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

