Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 73,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $827,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth about $351,823,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenaris Stock Performance
TS opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.54.
Tenaris Profile
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
