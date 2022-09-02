Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 124.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Hologic by 61.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 1,825.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $68.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average is $72.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Bank of America downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.