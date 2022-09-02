Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,879 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,510,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after buying an additional 2,348,436 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 34.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,785,000 after buying an additional 1,701,931 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 47.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $437,984,000 after buying an additional 1,514,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $88.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $123.36.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.61.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

