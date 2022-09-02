Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 3,073 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 281,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 143,410 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 133,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 62,133 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $67.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.74. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.