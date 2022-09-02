Capital Fund Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 223,372 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $969,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Wendy’s Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ WEN opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.14.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Wendy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.