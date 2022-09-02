Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Exelixis to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

Exelixis Price Performance

Exelixis Profile

EXEL opened at $18.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

