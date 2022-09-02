Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 43,387 Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 43,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $73.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.94. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $117.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $375,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,191.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,145. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

