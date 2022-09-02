Capital Fund Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,599,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,433.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 131,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,779,000 after purchasing an additional 123,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,741,000 after purchasing an additional 101,755 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 322.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 131,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 205,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,290 shares in the last quarter.

ABG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.75.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $173.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.13. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.43 and a 12 month high of $230.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.37 and its 200 day moving average is $176.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

