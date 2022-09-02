Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 106.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $110.08 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $116.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.65.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.62.

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 46,170 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $4,999,287.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,725.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

