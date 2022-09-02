Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 48,942 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 117.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,942 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 2.6% during the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Valvoline by 3.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Valvoline by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Valvoline Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 202.75%. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $194,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Articles

