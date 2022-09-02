Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 168.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,389 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,439,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,516,000 after buying an additional 66,955 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,007,000 after buying an additional 1,226,957 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $45,490,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,713,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,596,000 after buying an additional 51,845 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,737,000 after buying an additional 121,291 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $20.18 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

