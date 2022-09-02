Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) Announces GBX 2.34 Dividend

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.34 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Albion Development VCT Stock Performance

Albion Development VCT stock opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.08) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £110.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,278.57. Albion Development VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 84.50 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.50 ($1.12). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 90.34.

Albion Development VCT Company Profile

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust which provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture, and operating or managing hotels or residential care homes.

