Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.32

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3246 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.
Sibanye Stillwater has a payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sibanye Stillwater to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.
Sibanye Stillwater Stock Down 3.8 %
Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 17.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
