Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 6,564 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 31,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAF. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

First American Financial Price Performance

FAF opened at $53.26 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.68.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

First American Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.