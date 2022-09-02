Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.0 %

APD stock opened at $250.00 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.04 and a 200-day moving average of $242.96.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

