Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 613,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,324 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $29,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,917,000 after buying an additional 49,919 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 35.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $39.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.86. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.