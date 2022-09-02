PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $11,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PHM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

