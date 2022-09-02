Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Holdings Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 57,291 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $11,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $64.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

